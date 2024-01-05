Diff Hydration Errors with Replay
If you’re using Next.js with Sentry’s Session Replay, we’ve launched an experimental Hydration Error diff tool.
Node.js cron and node-cron auto-instrumentation
Sentry’s JavaScript SDK now auto-instruments cron monitors for the cron and node-cron libraries. Sentry Crons allows you to monitor the uptime and...
Sentry Supports Profiling for Electron Renderers
We are proud to announce support for Electron Renderers (UIs)! Profiling offers code-level visibility into your running app, allowing you to identify hot...
Environment Muting for Cron Monitors
Don't care about your testing environments for your Cron Monitors? Now, you can mute specific environments for your monitors. Muted monitor environments will...
Connecting your DB Query to the exact line of code
Today we are excited to launch an update to the Queries tool that will lead developers from the SQL query directly to the source code. Many modern...
Margins and Thresholds for Cron Monitors
Not every failed job warrants an alert. The new Margins alerting feature tells Sentry when to mark a job as failed or missed, and Failure and Recovery...
Bring your GitHub Team to Sentry to help fix Issues
As your team grows, new developers will write code that can cause issues. You can now easily identify these team members and invite them to your Sentry...
Elixir SDK: What's new since major release 10.0.0?
We've been working on a number of ship for our Elixir SDK in recent weeks. See the release notes for a full list of features and fixes, to ensure the Elixir...
SDKs
Releases
Android
Mobile
We have released a new major version of our Android/Java SDK 7.0.0 . Notable changes include bumping minSdk level to 19 (Android 4.4), improvements to reduce probability of the SDK causing ANRs, and connectivity changes are detected and cached events are re-uploaded when internet connection is re-established.
New and Improved User Feedback Widget - Beta Release
Our new and improved User Feedback product is now available to all organizations in open beta. The latest addition to User Feedback allows you to install a...